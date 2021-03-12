TMKOC's Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter stuns in swimsuit, proudly flaunts stretch marks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYAAHUJARAJDA TMKOC's Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita Reporter in the comedy show, is an avid social media user. She keeps sharing words of wisdom and sneak peeks into her personal life through a series of pictures on Instagram. Recently, she broke the internet with her pictures in a swimsuit. The actress proudly flaunted her stretch marks and fat in the photos and said that she is proud of having loose skin as she has given birth to a child.

Flaunting her magnetic smile in the photos, Priya Ahuja said, "Yes m laughing literally lol.. Laughing that yes I don’t have a perfect looking body now... I have stretch marks I have loose skin n fat too.. but I’m proud of all that cz I have given birth!For 9 months this tummy was his home! My body took care of him N yes till now it hasn’t completely recovered inside out!

But I feel it’s still beautiful!!."

She added, "Cheers to all the mommies n all the women who gave birth Who kept someone else’s life above their’s."

Actress Priya Ahuja also gave a shout out to women who don't want to bear a child or are planning to go through the process and wrote, "PS : Also Cheers to women who don’t wish to have a baby or who r trying to have one or who wants to have one but waiting fr the right time!! Cheers to womanhood!! Cheers to our bodies!!"

Actress Priya Ahuja was blessed with a baby boy in December 2019. Sharing the picture with her newborn Priya wrote, ". "Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!!We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November,"

Priya is married to the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajdal. Priya and Malav came close during the shoot of the show and finally decided to make their relationship official by tying the knot in 2011.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolatah Chashma is currently Sab TV's longest-running show. The serial that started in 2008 broke all the TRP records and became a household name. The characters too have made it to the audience's mind. Actors Dilip Joshi as Jethalal and Disha Vakani as Dayaben have been two of the most loved characters on Indian Television. Even though Vakani has bid goodbye to the show and she hasn't been replaced yet, the show continues to witness good TRPs.

Disha Vakani took a break from the daily soap post her pregnancy and hasn’t returned back yet, while there have been several instances where it was said that she will soon be making her comeback, nothing is finalized yet.