Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trend #BoycottPavitraRishta2; Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande brutally trolled

It was only recently that producer Ekta Kapoor announced that she will be bringing back Pavitra Rishta 2. While Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh was roped in for the role of Manav, the character originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and later Hiten Tejwani. The shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 has already begun and pictures from the set have also surfaced on the Internet. While fans were happy to hear the show coming back, SSR admirers were not pleased to see the actor being replaced.

On Tuesday, the hashtag 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2' became one of the top trends on social media and several Twitter users shared that they don't want to see Sushant's character being replaced on the show. At the same time, the show's lead actors -- Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh -- were brutally trolled. Sample some of the tweets:

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor on Monday tweeted her excitement over the release "Pavitra Rishta 2".

"It's never too late... to love!!! Finally a year of planning later... we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!" she wrote on Twitter, tagging Ankita in her post.

The first part of the show had the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles as Manav and Archana. Shaheer Sheikh now joins the show as Manav. It was a show about a middle class couple living a quiet life in Mumbai.

Ankita too shared some pictures and boomerang from the set on Instagram. She posted a boomerang video playing with the show's clapboard.

Apart from this., the actress also reposted a post originally shared by the official page of Alt Balaji featuring a photograph of herself and Shaheer posing together with the show's clapboard.

