Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh replaces Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav, FIRST LOOK with Ankita Lokhande out

The shooting of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh- starrer 'Pavitra Rishta 2' has started. On Sunday , the team of ALTBalaji took to the production banner's Instagram handle and shared the news with social media users.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins," the post read. Along with the information, the team shared a few pictures of the show's cast holding clapboard.

Ankita has re-shared the same post on her Instagram account. Social media users have showered the team with their best wishes. "All the best baby," actor Kishwer Merchant commented. "Lots of love," actor Asha Negi wrote.

Earlier while talking Talking to Zoom Digital, casting director Adityoa Suranna confirmed, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well," Suranna added.

For the unversed, 'Pavitra Rishta' is a popular TV show, which launched on Zee TV in 2009. The Hindi daily soap made Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput the household names with their respective characters of Archana and Manav. Ankita is reprising her role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta' 2, while Shaheer stepped into the shoes of the late Sushant Singh Rajput for the role of Manav. Also, the new season of the hit show will stream on ALTBalaji

