Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY 'Super Dancer 4' contestant Neerja credits Baba Ramdev for her moves

The weekend episode of 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' will see yoga guru Baba Ramdev for the 'Desh Ki Farmaish' special episode. Apart from some performances put forward by the contestants and their super gurus, Baba Ramdev will be seen performing some unique yoga asanas along with the contestants as well.

Contestant Neerja and guru Bhawna can be seen performing on the song, 'Jay Jaykara' from the film, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' .

Their performance leaves the judges, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur along with Baba Ramdev spellbound.

Furthermore, Baba Ramdev also said that he knows that Neerja practices Yoga as well.

Neerja on the other hand reveals that she is also a big follower of Baba Ramdev and also said that she gives full credit for her flexibility in dancing to him.

Talking about her experience, Neerja said: "I feel blessed to have received the opportunity to perform Yoga asanas with Baba Ramdev. It is such a special moment that I will always remember and cherish for life. I was a little nervous and got goosebumps when he came on the stage to perform yoga as I never imagined this. I hope his blessings remain with me for life."

"Super Dancer - Chapter 4" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.