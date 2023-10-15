Sugandha Mishra announces first pregnancy, shares adorable photos with husband Sanket Bhosale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sugandha shared the good news with her fans

Singer-comedian Sugandha Mishra, who appeared in Kapil Sharma's show, has shared good news with her fans. Along with some heartwarming pictures, the performer announced her first pregnancy with husband Sanket Bhosale. They got married in 2021.



In her Instagram post, the TV couple can be seen on a beach, where Sugandha is wearing a plum-coloured slit dress, and Sanket Mishra has donned a light pink-coloured shirt paired with blue jeans. The singer-comedian can be seen flaunting her baby bump while Sanket tries to put up a great fight. "The Best Is Yet To Come...Can't Wait To Meet Our New Addition. Kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on," read the caption.

Several celebrities like Neha Kakkar, comedian Bharti, Jamie Lever, Gauhar Khan, Kiku Sharda, Mukti Mohan, and several others congratulated the couple.

The marriage took place two years ago

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket got married in the year 2021. During the Corona period, both of them got married with utmost simplicity among their families. According to reports, they were good friends for years and the news of their affair was being discussed for a very long time. Now after two years of marriage, this couple is all set to welcome their firstborn.

If we talk about Sugandha Mishra's work front, the singer became famous by doing comedy in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and singing in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. Later, she worked in many shows from The Kapil Sharma Show to Gangs of Filmistan. Apart from this, she has also been seen in many films.

On the other hand, Sanket rose to fame with his applaud-worthy mimicry of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The 36-year-old has been a part of several comedy shows as well.

