Soon-to-be dad Mohit Malik tests COVID19 positive, reveals pregnant wife 'Addite is fortunately safe'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MOHITMALIK1113 Soon-to-be dad Mohit Malik tests COVID19 positive

TV actor Mohit Malik, who is soon going to be a father, has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram on Friday to share the news with his fans and revealed that he and his wife Addite have isolated themselves separately. He wrote. "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur.

Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure.

Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment."

Mohit and Addite Malik's baby is due in May this year. Earlier, the couple took to social media to announce the news as they posed for a picture with Addite flaunting her baby bump. "As I place my hand on you... I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you ... so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love," Mohit wote.

In the image, Mohit was seen cradling Addite's baby bump. The actress also shared several photographs of her pregnant self on social media. "God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let's grow together. Baby Malik," she wrote with one image.

The couple met on the sets of "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan". After dating for a few months, they got married in 2010.