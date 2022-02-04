Sonu Sood is MTV Roadies' new host, actor replaces Rannvijay Singha for 18th season

Follow us on Image Source : MTV INDIA Sonu Sood

Highlights Sonu Sood is MTV Roadies' new host for 18th season

The reality show was been associated with Rannvijay Singha for 17 years

Rannvijay was the first winner of Roadies and since then he has been its host

MTV Roadies is all set to embark upon newer terrains in its 18th season. However, the major revelation is actor Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singha as the new host. Sharing his excitement about hosting MTV Roadies, Sonu Sood says, “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition.”

As the host of Roadies season 18, Sonu's maiden reality television outing will lead the way for a new journey and guide contestants through the thrilling landscape of South Africa- through sandy beaches, mountains, rivers, bays, harbours, deserts, and dense forests.



Shot against the gorgeous and picturesque locales of South Africa and peppered with never-seen-before twists and turns, the Roadies journey, produced by Pippip Media, promises to be a fresh new adventure. This season of Roadies is set to raise the bar on adventure. With a new location and a new host, The shoot of Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February 2022 in South Africa and is expected to go live soon thereafter on MTV.



Roadies Season 18 will go live in March 2022 on MTV India.