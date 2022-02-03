Rannvijay Singha to be replaced in MTV Roadies after 17 years? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANNVIJAY SINGHA Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha best known as the contestant and host of MTV's popular reality show Roadies is reported to be replaced in the show after 17 years. Rannvijay started as a contestant in the show in 2003 and since he has been associated with it as a presenter, and gang leader. As per media reports, the actor-host is said to be replaced by a popular Bollywood face, the details of which are kept under wraps. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

A source privy to the show told News18, “Like every season, this season too MTV will take the adventure a notch higher. But this time around, newer terrains will be covered by a new host for the upcoming 18th season of MTV Roadies. The new face is a well-known Bollywood actor who is fearless and will take the journey to a whole new level with their unparalleled energy. The journey is just about to begin, and fans are in for a great surprise as the host will be unveiled soon."

For the unversed, Rannvijay first appeared in the first season of MTV Roadies and further hosted all the seasons from Roadies 2.0 to Roadies Revolution. Apart from this, he has also been a host for other MTV shows including, MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Scooty Pep Diva and MTV Troll Police.

Meanwhile, actor-TV host Rannvijay Singha is busy with a wildlife show titled 'Safari India'. The show explores a number of national parks, including Jim Corbett, Kaziranga, Pakke Tiger Reserve (Arunachal Pradesh), Ranthambhore, Gir, Netravali (Goa) and Dubare Elephant Camp (Karnataka).

Talking about the show, Rannvijay in a statement said, "It was the most thrilling experience I have had this year. It was a series of astonishing and larger-than-life experiences. I interacted with forest rangers and learnt about their efforts towards preserving our wildlife. I have had some exceptional learning experiences and it was only because of the show that I realised what a rich wildlife ecosystem our country has."