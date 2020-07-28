Sonu Sood becomes first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show after COVID19 lockdown [PICS]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACKY_WIKY_OFFICIAL Sonu Sood becomes first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show after COVID19 lockdown

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with the fresh episodes of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Due to COVID19 lockdown, shoot for all TV shows, films and web series were stalled to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Now the government has allowed shows to resume shooting with limited people. The first episode of the much-awaited show will have actor Sonu Sood, who has been a messiah for all migrant workers amid the COVID19 pandemic. The actor graced the show looking handsome in his sporty look and talked about his experience of helping the people.

The pictures of Sonu Sood from The Kapil Sharam Show have gone viral on the internet. The actor is seen interacting with comedian Krushna Abhishek who features as Sapna in the show. In another picture, he is seen sharing a laugh with host Kapil Sharma.

Check out the pictures here-

Sonu Sood has been tirelessly helping the migrant workers return to their hometown during the pandemic. He has arranged many buses, flights and food for the daily wage workers. Recently, Sonu Sood shared that he will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind," he tweeted.

Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sA4JSONXWE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

"The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones," Sonu said.

