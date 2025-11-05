Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update on Dipika Kakar: ‘This time has been really scary for us’ TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has provided a health update on his wife, Dipika Kakar. Let's see what the Sasural Simar Ka actor has to say.

New Delhi:

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim's wife and TV actor Dipika Kakar is battling cancer. Shoaib provided an update on her health through a social media post. He shared a video on Instagram, in which Dipika Kakar is also seen with him.

In the video, Shoaib said, 'We went to the hospital yesterday to give blood samples. It seems we'll have to go every three months, then every two months. Now the reports will come tomorrow. This is a time when we all feel scared. Hopefully, everything will be fine.' He then shows Dipika in the video, where the TV actor can be seen nodding along.

What did Shoaib say?

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the actress underwent surgery to remove the tumor. In a video, she revealed that her cancer treatment had weakened her immunity, making it difficult for her to recover from viral infections.

Deepika frequently shares updates about her treatment. Both Deepika and Shoaib share glimpses of their lives through their respective YouTube channels.

Deepika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

For the unversed, Deepika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Colors' daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. After years of friendship and dating, the two tied the knot in 2018. They have a two-year-old son named Ruhaan. Dipika had also revealed that she suffered from several bodily changes for trying for a normal pregnancy and eventually conceived Ruhaan after opting for IVF.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt's family takes legal action against Amaal Mallik's aunt for 'terrorist' remark