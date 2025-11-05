Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt's family takes legal action against Amaal Mallik's aunt for 'terrorist' remark Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt’s family has taken legal action against Amaal Mallik’s aunt after she allegedly called her a “terrorist.” Farrhana's team posted the statement on her Instagram story.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt's family has taken legal action against singer-composer Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder, the Fifafooz YouTube channel, and YouTube India for her remarks about the former at an interview. Farrhana's team has confirmed the same by posting a statement of their complaint on her Instagram Story.

In the press note issued by Farrhana Bhatt's team, her family sought Rs 1 crore compensation for "reputational and emotional harm". The actor-peace activist, along with Amaal, are currently inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

What did Amaal Mallik's aunt say about Farrhana Bhatt?

In their statement, Farrhana Bhatt's family expressed their disappointment at alleged "communally charged remarks" made against her by Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder during an interview, a video of which was posted on YouTube. In the clip, Bhinder can be seen calling Farrhana a "terrorist".

What was Farrhana Bhatt's family's statement?

Farrhana Bhatt's family's statement on the matter read, "Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist.' "

It further read, "The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for appropriate action. The family urges the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified or hateful content and to respect the legal process now underway." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARRHANA BHATT)Farrhana Bhatt issues statement against Amaal Mallik's family.

The legal notice has sparked wider attention, with calls for intervention from both national and state-level women’s commissions. Copies of the notice have been forwarded to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, urging them to take notice of the matter and ensure accountability at the earliest.

Amaal Mallik's family is yet to react to the controversy.

