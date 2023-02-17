Shiv Thakare opens up on loosing Bigg Boss 16 trophy to MC Stan: 'Basti wala raw banda...'

Follow us on Image Source : COLORSTV Shiv Thakare and MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The 23-year-old lifted the trophy, beating his close friend Shiv Thakare. He also received prize money of over Rs 31 lakh and a car. With this, Shiv became the first runner up. Speaking about the same, Shiv lauded MC Stan and said 'he made a connection with the audience and played with his heart.'

The Bigg Boss Marathi winner, who was spotted at the airport, shared, “Wo (MC Stan) basti (slum) wala banda hai, ekdum raw. Audience ke saath connect hua and dil se khele wo. Khud ke liye kabhi trophy nahi sochi thi. He wanted me to lift the trophy and I am very happy he won because he came to win hearts. Uska haq tha trophy pe. mai bahot khush hun. usne dil se khela hai humesha. Dil se boli hui line dil tak jaati hai. Jiska haq hai ussi ko milta hai. (He made a connection with the audience and played with his heart. He never thought of the trophy for himself).

When asked that Stan got to understand and play the game in the last few weeks and yet lifted the trophy, Shiv added, "Agar do mahine mein game samajh kar jeet gaya trophy, socho chaar mahine mein game khelta toh raade karta Bro. Jeeta hai voh haq tha uska." (He lifted the trophy by understand the game in last two months, imagine what he would have done had played for last four months).

Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season, beating Shiv Thakare in the finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the second runner-up. Expressing his gratitude to Bigg Boss 16 host and superstar Salman Khan, MC Stan said, "I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone."

The other contestants who made it to the top five were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

