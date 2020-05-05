Shehnaaz Gill's TikTok video on Tareefan sends internet into a meltdown

Shehnaaz Gill's TikTok video has garnered million views

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is entertaining herself and her fans with TikTok videos in this lockdown. Lately, the singer-actor shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to a popular track 'Tareefan' from Kareena Kapoor's film Veere Di Wedding. Dressed in a black gown, Shehnaaz looks like a diva as she does hook step of the track. The video has received over a million views on TikTok.

On Monday, Shehnaaz also shared behind-the-scenes of her song Bhula Dunga, which also featured Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. In the behind-the-scenes video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth can be seen romancing each other. Bhula Dunga has been sung by Darshan Raval. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz hit the headlines for her equation with Sidharth.

Earlier, Shehnaz Gill posted a video in which she can be seen giving a fun-filled warning to China, the country where novel coronavirus originated. To the amusement of her fans, she also performs some Kung fu steps. Have a look:

Besides a music video, Shehnaaz also participated in a reality wedding show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which was called off mid-season due to coronavirus lockdown.

