Sasural Simar Ka fame Falaq Naaz criticises production house for casting actors based on kundali

New Delhi:

Actress Falaq Naaz, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has recently expressed her views on the new trend in the casting process. She criticised a production house for allegedly requesting her birth details to check her kundali (birth chart) before offering her a role.

The actress expressed her frustration in a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, March 15, 2026. In the caption, she wrote, "Hum actors hain humare craft ka mazaak naa banaen" (We are actors; don't make a mockery of our craft).

Falaq lashes out at the production house

In the video, Falak Naaz explained that she recently received a call for a new TV show. However, instead of the usual casting process, she was asked to provide her birth details so her horoscope could be checked. She said, "Earlier in this industry, you got work based on your talent and acting skills. Then came a phase where opportunities depended on your Instagram followers. Now, a new era has begun. People are offering work based on your kundali (birth chart)." Take a a look at her Instagram post below:

The actress further added, "Yesterday, I received a call. I won't disclose the production house's name. It is neither very old nor completely new. They told me a show was coming up. I said, 'Great, what's the next step?' They then asked me to send my birth date, birthplace, and time of birth."

She continued, "I have been working in this industry for the past 14–15 years, and I have earned work because of my talent, acting skills, and craft. I have never gotten work because of my kundali. That is why I chose not to work with them. But since yesterday, I have been very angry that, after all these years of hard work, we’ve reached a point where work is being given based on kundali. I do not want to be part of such whatever it is." Falaq concluded, "You are a producer. You are not God."

Falaq Naaz’s work front

Falaq Naaz has worked in several television serials in her acting career so far. She is best known for playing the role of Jhanvi Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She has also appeared in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Megha Barsenge, Vish Ya Amrit - Sitara, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others.

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