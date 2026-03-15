UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal's health deteriorates again after discharge; manager shares latest update

New Delhi:

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider and a former contestant on Bigg Boss 17, is currently battling serious health issues. For the unversed, the YouTuber was recently involved in a major car accident, after which he was admitted to the ICU. He was discharged on Saturday as his team began taking him back to Dehradun.

However, his condition deteriorated again on Sunday while he was being transferred to Dehradun. His manager later shared a health update, revealing that they were rushing him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention.

Anurag Dobhal's manager shares health update

While sharing a video of Anurag Dobhal, his manager Rohit Panday wrote, "After Anurag Bhai’s condition stabilised yesterday, he was discharged and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately, during the transfer his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider of Bigg Boss crashes car during Instagram live after accusing family of torture