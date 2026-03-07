Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider of Bigg Boss crashes car during Instagram live after accusing family of torture

New Delhi:

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as uk07rider and a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, attempted suicide by overturning his Fortuner car at a speed of 200 km/h on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. The speed of the car, which was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi, hit the divider and fell back onto the Dehradun lane, leaving him shattered.

Anurag had been alleging mental harassment by his family for some time. He has been admitted to Meerut's Subharti Hospital. A live video of the suicide attempt has surfaced.

(Reported by Zubair Akhtar)