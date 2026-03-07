Advertisement
Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider of Bigg Boss crashes car during Instagram live after accusing family of torture

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: ,Updated:

Anurag Dobhal was injured after his Fortuner reportedly crashed on the Delhi Meerut Expressway while he was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi.

Anurag Dobhal has been hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt Image Source : Anurag Dobhal's Instagram
New Delhi:

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as uk07rider and a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, attempted suicide by overturning his Fortuner car at a speed of 200 km/h on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. The speed of the car, which was travelling from Dehradun to Delhi, hit the divider and fell back onto the Dehradun lane, leaving him shattered. 

Anurag had been alleging mental harassment by his family for some time. He has been admitted to Meerut's Subharti Hospital. A live video of the suicide attempt has surfaced.

(Reported by Zubair Akhtar)

