'Sasural Simar Ka' co-stars Avika Gor, Manish Raisinghan react to rumours of having a 'secret child'

'Sasural Simar Ka' co-stars and buddies Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan are currently in the limelight, all because of a rumour regarding their 'secret child.' Yes, that's true! The duo who has collaborated a number of times were known to be in a relationship for a few years ago but has always denied the fact. Yet again, reports of them having a child together left not just their fans but also the actors shocked. Not only this, but they even opened up about this baseless fact in their respective interviews. On one hand, while Manish called it 'absurd,' the 'Balika Vadhu' actress, on the other, said that the whole thing is 'impossible' since he is almost her father's age.

Speaking about the same, Manish, in an interview told Etimes, "This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also, it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her. She will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours."

Speaking about Avika, she told RJ Siddharth Kanan, "There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai. We are very close, even now. He’ll always have a very important space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I’ve ever had. I’ve learned so much from him. He’s 18 years older than me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I’m like ‘yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh."

On the personal front, Manish Raisinghan is married actor Sangeita Chauhaan. While for Avika, she is enjoying the best time of her life and dating Roadies fame Milind Chandwani. The two of them are quite active on social media and keep on sharing adorable posts with their respective partners.

Apart from this, Avika also surprised fans with her shocking transformation. See her pics here:

Coming back to Manish and Avika, they have even co-directed a number of short films that were screened at the Cannes Film Festival.