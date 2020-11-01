Samay Shah of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah NOT attacked by goons, actor says ‘That’s not true’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAMAYSHAH_5 Samay Shah

It was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Samay Shah was attacked by goons outside his residence. However, now Samay has taken to his social media and clarified that although there was a man who threatened to kill him for no reason but he was not attacked. And also, this happened before lockdown

He took to his Instagram and shared a story that a man randomly came to his building and started abused him.

He wrote, “This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, I have no idea who is he? what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that I will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, refuting the rumours of being attacked, Samay said, "In many news channel there are rumours that I am been threatened since 15 days but that’s not true it was before lockdown wherein a man with his bike abused me and than ran away, second time they abused my mom and ran away.”

Thanking Mumbai Police for its support, Samay further added, "And this was the 3 time where they abused me but did not ran away but started talking rubbish and first time they threatened me. But Thank you all for your love and support Raising hands I truly believe on Mumbai Police."

On the work front, Samay Shah has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the start of the show. He plays the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Gogi who is the son of Roshan Singh Sodhi.

