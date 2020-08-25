Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHRAJMUKHATE Saath Nibhana Saathiya hilarious rap video maker Yashraj Mukhate says he didn't expect it to go viral

From the past few days, social media is filled with memes and videos of Saath Nibhana Saathiya character Kokilaben's dialogue asking Gopi Bahu, 'rasode mein kaun tha?' The video which was recorded by Aurangabad based music producer Yashraj Mukhate 'just for fun' has now gained over 4.5 million views. Not only this, but the hilarious rap has also been shared by celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, and even the producer of the show Rashmi Sharma shared the video on her Instagram handle. And now the maker himself who happens to be an engineer turned music producer has shared his views on the same.

Talking to TOI, Yashraj said, "I was actually working on some other project and made the mashup as a stress buster between work. I had not expected this mashup to go viral and receive so much attention from everyone in the entertainment industry!"

Yashraj couldn't hold his excitement when he got a call from actress Rupal Patel herself, who played the role of Kokilaben. He continued, "She called up and said 'Main Kokilaben bol rahi hoon, Rupal Patel. And for a moment I couldn't believe it! I mean, over the years so many memes have been made on her character, yet she liked my work enough to ring me up in person and congratulate. I was overwhelmed."

He further said that the actress has even invited him to visit her home whenever he is in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the video shows a hilarious musical twist to the heated conversation between its characters Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) for leaving an empty cooker on gas stove.

