Rubina Dilaik looks every inch beautiful in yellow bikini as she takes dip in the swimming pool

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. She never fails to impress her fans with her looks and style. Undoubtedly, the actress manages to make heads turn with her stunning outfits and fashion statement. After setting the internet ablaze with her pictures in a blue bikini, Rubina on Sunday treated her fans with a drool-worthy video of herself in a yellow swimsuit.

Take a look:

In the montage video, Rubina looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow swimsuit. She can also be posing for a few photographs as she flips her hair in the swimming pool.

Earlier, Rubina shared a stunning picture of herself in an aqua blue bikini. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Longing for a vacation, a beach and (bikini emoji) n some (camera emoji) by @ashukla09".

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. She had posted a video recently informing her fans about things that helped recover faster from COVID. The actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practised yoga, took medications on time and listened to music.

On the professional front, Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with 'Chotti Bahu' and since then has been part of various shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jeannie Aur Juju' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has reprised her role of Saumya in the daily Show 'Shakti' after two years.

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav came together for a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience.