Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla recreate their wedding reception pictures in Ludhiana

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved couple of tinsel town. The couple enjoy a massive fanbase. Their fans lovingly call them 'Rubinav'. Now, they have surprised fans with the beautiful recreation of their wedding reception pictures. Rubina and Abhinav, who flew off to Ludhiana to visit latter's home, gave a major throwback to their dreamy wedding reception with the recreated pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared the magnificent recreated pictures wherein the couple can be seen coping the their 2018 reception poses. The Shakti actress posted a series of pictures and captioned it as "Recreating n reliving in the moments @ashukla09"

Check out their pics here:

Rubina-Abhinav's fans, friends and followers were amazed to see the then and now pictures of the couple. They flooded the comment section with red hearts and eye emojis. Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu was quick to differentiate between the royal chair Rubina sat on to pose. He pointed at it and said, "Wow that chair has changed @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 (with heart emojis)"

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, the actress shared a video clip from their travel diaries. She wrote that she felt blessed enjoying their madness. "You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you , n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin @ashukla09."

For those unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. During the Bigg Boss reality show Rubina revealed that Abhinav and she would have filed for divorce by November if they hadn’t entered the house and they had opted to appear together in an attempt to save their relationship.

