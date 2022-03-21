Confirmed! Ronit Roy to host new crime drama 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RONIT ROY Ronit Roy hosted 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' will be airing on Colors TV.

Popular film and TV actor Ronit Bose Roy is all set to host a new crime show 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'. On turning the host for the show, Ronit mentions: "I feel honoured to have a chance at hosting a show with such a powerful concept. 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' sheds light on soul-stirring crime stories based on real-life incidents."

This show depicts a series of 65 episodes that brings out crimes including honour killings, crimes of passion, crimes related to family disputes over various reasons, sexual harassment and crimes due to the impact of social media among others.

Ronit has worked in several popular shows including 'Adaalat', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' and 'Bandini' among others. He recently had a happy comeback on the small screen with the family drama 'Sawarn Ghar' which also stars Sangita Ghosh.

The actor adds coming on-board new show and shares: "This venture aims to reflect the hard-hitting realities of our society on the back of its mesmerizing episodes. Narrating these stories gives me a wonderful opportunity to create a deeper connection with them."

The show will be produced by Vipul D Shah who is known for his shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Dekh India Dekh, Saas Bina Sasural, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, and Entertainment Ki Raat.

'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan' will be airing on Colors TV.

