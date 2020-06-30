Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA/KAMYA RIP TikTok: Nia Sharma, Kamya Panjabi and others celebrate ban of Chinese apps, Twitter flooded with memes

In a historic decision by the Indian government, as many as 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular video-sharing applications TikTok got banned on June 29. These apps were termed as prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and national security. This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India." The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. As soon as the decision came, many celebrities expressed their excitement on social media. Among those were Television stars Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Panjabi, Manveer Gurjar, etc.

Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again! 🙏 https://t.co/qYEYmOYaSv — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 29, 2020

Happy with the step our government had taken....people wonder what they can do for their country? I'd say every bit counts, this is a good start.#DELETE #ChineseAppsBlocked pic.twitter.com/0iHMGz1yR2 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 29, 2020

