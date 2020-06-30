RIP TikTok: Nia Sharma, Kamya Panjabi and others celebrate ban of Chinese apps, Twitter flooded with memes

Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
As soon as the decision of the ban on 59 Chinese apps came, many celebrities expressed their excitement on social media. Among those were TV celebrities Television stars Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Panjabi and others who rejoiced as TikTok got banned in India.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2020 11:37 IST
In a historic decision by the Indian government, as many as 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular video-sharing applications TikTok got banned on June 29. These apps were termed as prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and national security. This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India." The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. As soon as the decision came, many celebrities expressed their excitement on social media. Among those were Television stars Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Panjabi, Manveer Gurjar, etc.

