TikTok banned in India: Jannat Zubair to Riya KishanChandani, TikTok celebs react on ban of Chinese apps

The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. The decision to ban Tiktok and 59 other apps with Chinese links were made saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country. The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India". Be it commoner or celebrity, everyone is taking the decision positively and sharing their views on social media. In the wake of the same, many TikTok celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Riya KishanChandani, Ashnoor Kaur, etc shared their views and applauded the government's decision.

Jannat, who has a massive following of over 27 million users said, "As we all know the government has banned TikTok and other Chinese applications, I and my family totally support this ban and I will boycott it. I will be following all the guidelines and regulations coming from our government and every Indian should support this ban without any doubts. Nothing is more important than our Military our Citizens our Doctors our Government our Police officers and our country to me."

TikTok star Riya Kishanchandani has 5 million followers on the app. Posting a video on social media, she said "You all know that the Indian government has banned Chinese apps including TikTok. I feel bad but whatever decision, it is for our good. I am with this decision of the Government of India as there is nothing above my country."

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur who has 3.3 million TikTok followers said, "I am very happy with the decision of the government of the digital strike that banned all Chinese apps. I am fully supporting it because these apps became an important part of our life, especially the life of the youth. It was a tool of entertainment tool for them. However, now that the distraction has been removed, we will be able to focus on productive things."

Mohit Tandon, who is also quite popular on the video-sharing platform said, "On TikTok ban, I would like to say that I am happy and sad at the same time. Happy because whatever decision the government has taken, it is for the benefit of the people and sad because I have given two years to this. Whatever I did facial expressions etc, I have always strived to give good content to the audience and always entertained people so that they can smile. Yes, I trust my government completely, and just like any other problem we will also fight this and I am happy with the decision. The decision is right but I gave two years to a platform and for an artist two long years matters."

Popular comedian Sunil Pal also shared his opinion on PM Modi government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. He recited a comic poem and said that people who were using these apps might be worried now. He even encouraged everyone to go Swadeshi and use Indian apps rather than Chinese ones.

Muskan Sharma, who had 3.8 million followers on TikTok, has welcomed PM Modi government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. In a video message, the social media star said, " I stand by my country and the way that China is attacking India is simply not done especially when the Indian market is flooded with Chinese apps and products. A handful of people boycotting Chinese goods was effective at some point and now that the government has put the ban, the effect will show on a higher level. Whatever China has done to India, they have to pay for this. We are all very happy with this decision."

