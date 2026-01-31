Deadly knife attack at Ghaziabad: Two youths brutally killed after late-night dispute over food | Video Ghaziabad Police received a Dial 112 call around 10 PM on Friday, January 30, reporting a youth brawl and assault in the Khoda area. A team rushed to the spot right away.

Ghaziabad:

In Ghaziabad, two young men were killed and another injured after a violent clash late Friday night at a roadside dhaba in the Khoda police station area. The incident took place at Vaishno Dhaba near Ambedkar Gate, under the Trans-Hindon zone. The dispute reportedly started over food being served late and an argument about payment. What began as a minor issue soon escalated into a serious confrontation between two groups.

Argument turns violent

According to reports, both sides initially engaged in a verbal altercation. Within moments, the situation spiralled out of control, and one group allegedly attacked the other. It is claimed that the attackers pulled out knives during the fight. In the stabbing that followed, Satyam (26), a resident of Khoda, and his friend Shripal (25) were seriously injured. One more youth was also hurt in the incident.

Police response and official version

Ghaziabad Police said the control room (Dial 112) received information around 10:00 pm on January 30 (Friday), about a dispute and assault between some youths in the Khoda area. A local police team reached the spot immediately. Preliminary investigation revealed that three youths had been injured in the incident. They were rushed to hospital, where two of them died during treatment, while the third is stated to be out of danger.

A police statement noted: the information was received, the team reached the site without delay, three injured were sent to the hospital, and two later succumbed to their injuries. Families of the deceased have been informed, and a case is being registered on the basis of the complaint.

Victims, accused and Dhaba owner

The dhaba where the incident occurred is owned by Dharmendra, a resident of Khoda. The deceased have been identified as Satyam (26) and his friend Shripal (25). Police have identified three main accused in the murder case- Suraj, Rajan, and Vishesh. Their alleged involvement includes directly attacking the victims with knives.

Investigation and detentions

Ghaziabad Police have detained several suspects for questioning and are interrogating them to establish the exact sequence of events and individual roles. On the basis of the written complaint, an FIR is being registered. Police say all suspects are being closely questioned and further legal action will follow as evidence is verified and responsibility is fixed.

