RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor's old tweet about death not being 'greatest loss' resurfaces

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2. He was 40 and suffered a massive heart attack. Since the news broke on social media, fans, friends and colleagues have been sharing heartfelt condolences for the actor. Hours after Sidharth's death, one of his old tweets on death not being the 'greatest loss' went viral. The post originally shared in 2017, stated "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live....."

Sidharth was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning but was declared dead on arrival. This news came as a shock for his fans as Sidharth recently appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. His family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under 'mental pressure' and they don't want any rumours regarding his death to float around.

Police say that Sidharth's body has been examined and no injury has been found. Postmortem would be conducted at 5pm. "No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Sidharth Shukla," Mumbai Police officials said. "The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at Shukla's residence for investigation," Mumbai Police added.

Siddharth, was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. He is known for his roles in daily soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak". He is also popular for his tints in reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".

