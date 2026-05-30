Not one or two but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar gears up for world TV premiere on three channels | Deets inside

New Delhi:

After creating a strong buzz during its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's much-talked-about spy thriller Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its grand world television premiere. Notably, the movie is set to premiere simultaneously across three television channels, ensuring a wider reach and maximum viewership.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film initially hit the big screens on December 5, 2025, and went on to become an all-time blockbuster. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Akshaye Khanna, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and others. Read on to find out when and where you can watch Dhurandhar on TV.

Dhurandhar to premiere on three TV channels

As per the available details, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar will premiere on not one or two, but three channels including Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex, at 7 pm on May 30, 2026. Those who missed the film in theatres or have not yet watched it on OTT platforms will now get the chance to enjoy it on their television screens.

Sharing the announcement, the official X handle of Star Gold wrote, "Are you guys ready? Kyunki aaj hoga asli dhamaka... DHURANDHAR ka Dekhiye Dhurandhar ka World TV Premiere aaj shaam 7 baje, only on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 & Colors Cineplex."

Dhurandhar box office collection worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. The film grossed Rs 1,007.85 crore in India and Rs 299.50 crore overseas. Meanwhile, its net domestic collection stands at Rs 840.20 crore across 496,149 shows.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The music for the film is composed by National Award-winning music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev.

Also Read: Not just Netflix, Dhurandhar Part 1 'raw and undekha' cut is also streaming on THIS OTT platform