Ramayan telecast to be delayed on Friday to avoid overlap with PM Modi's video message | When can you watch it

Image Source : TWITTER Ramayan telecast to be delayed on Friday to avoid overlap with PM Modi's video message

Amid nationwide lockdown, the one source of entertainment of the citizens of India is the re-telecast of their favorite 80s shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi and other on Doordarshan. After a huge demand from the fans, DD decided to re-run the popular shows on TV. While Ramayan is aired at 9 am and 9 pm in a day, Mahabharat is aired at 12 pm and 8 pm. However, on Friday, Ramayan will be telecasted a little later than its time because of PM Modi's video address to the nation.

Pm Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that he will share a video message on Friday morning at 9 am with the people of the country. He wrote, "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians." Considering the tweet, Prasar Bharti took to Twitter to announce the delay in the telecast of Ramayan and wrote, "In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes."

In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes. https://t.co/5CFJ8QOp4v — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan actor Arun Govil aka Ram expresses happiness over show's re-telecast

Ramayan was back on television last Saturday, March 28 and has been the most favorite show to watch on television for the fans. Not just fans, but Ramayan stars Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram, and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita, have also been enjoying the re-runs of their shows daily. The actress even shared a video message for their fans, urging them to watch the show spread positivity in these dark times.

As #Ramayan telecast begins on TV, ‘Sita’ #DipikaChikhlia has a message for viewers pic.twitter.com/AvQH01rT88 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) March 28, 2020

On the other hand, Arun Govil's photo watching Ramayan on television with his grandchildren had gone viral on social media a few days ago. In the picture, the veteran actor was seen catching up the show all over again at home.

ALSO READ | Ramayan returns: Onscreen Sita aka Dipika Chikhalia's then and now pictures will leave you amazed

Talking about why it is important to watch the eighties tele-epic once again, Arun Govil recently told IANS: "The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page