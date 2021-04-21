Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKACHIKHLIATOPIWALA Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia wishes fans on Ram Navami with Ramayan's character sketches

Ramayan's Sita aka actress Dipika Chikhlia on Wednesday took to her Instagram to wish her fans on the pious occasion of Ram Navami. The actress shared character sketches of her TV show Ramayan in which she played the role of Sita. The post also featured Ram and Lakshman, played by actor Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri. Wishing fans on the occasion, Dipika wrote, "wishing you all happy ram navami."

Sita aka Dipika also wrote in hindi, "श्री रामचंद्र कृपालु भज.. मन हरण भवभय दारुणम्।... नवकंज लोचन, कंज मुख, कर कंज, पद कंजारुणम्। -रामनवमी की शुभकामनाएं!" (Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj, Mana haran bhavabhay darunam. Navakanj Lochan, Kanj Mukh, Kar Kanj, Pad Kanjarunam).

Meanwhile, fans are excited as Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' will be premiering again on Television. The show will be on air on TV every day at 7 pm on Star Bharat. The epic mythological show was telecasted on Doordarshan during the lockdown last year. It broke all records of viewership and TRP last year and it is expected that fans will enjoy watching the show once again.

Ramayan became the world's most-watched show on April 16 last year with 7.7 crore viewers. DD India had shared the same by posting on its official Twitter handle. The show was brought back during the lockdown due to public demand.

Reacting to the news that Ramanand Sagar's TV serial is making a comeback again, Dipika Chikhlia also expressed her excitement. Taking to Twitter, she shared a throwback picture of herself dressed in Sita's avatar and captioned the picture, "So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat every day at 7pm to watch Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'."

Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988.

