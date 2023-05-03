Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKACHIKHLIA Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia reveals being trolled for music videos, netizens say ‘we see you as sita’ read to know more

Dipika Chikhlia is best recognised for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, and she is still identified by that role. She has now disclosed that she is frequently trolled for creating reels and music videos and that she is informed that people mistake her for Sita Mata, thus she should avoid appearing in such films.

Dipika often shares videos and posts on the latest trends on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video of her birthday celebration. However, her fans still find it hard to digest and tell her not to post such content as they see her as Sita Mata.

In an interview with Aajtak, Dipika revealed how she gets trolled for making reels and videos and her fans are not able to take her as she is. The TV actress further added that being a public figure, she tries to ensure that she doesn't hurt her fans and their sentiments. She mentioned that she uses old and classic songs for reels and videos to maintain the same dignity. However, she added, even after doing so, “ I still get messages telling me ‘we see you as Sita Mata, please do not make such reels. Please do not wear such clothes’. I know that my image and face are known for (playing) Goddess Sita and that is why I avoid anything revealing. I try to keep the videos simple and good for my fans. I have always respected that line.”

The Ramayana fame added that people still get hurt and they should understand that I am an actor and human being.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film opposite Arun Govil, and fans were quite excited about their reunion.

