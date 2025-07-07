Rajshree More, Rakhi Sawant's friend, harassed by semi-naked, drunk son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh Rakhi Sawant's friend-turned-foe Rajshree More has shared a video of MNS state vice-president Javed Shaikh's son, claiming that in a drunken state, he hit her car and abused her on Sunday night.

Rakhi Sawant's ex-best friend Rajshree More shared a shocking video on Sunday night, after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Javed Shaikh's son, in a drunken state, hit her car. Not just that, she also shared a video on her Instagram, in which the accused is seen in a semi-nude state abusing and threatening Rajshree. The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri suburb on July 6. In the video, the accused Rahil Javed Shaikh can be heard abusing and also reveals that his father is the state vice-president of MNS.

Leader's son abuses Rakhi Sawant's friend

Not just that, the accused can also be seen arguing with the police and attacking Rajshree. 'Go and tell the police that I am Javed Sheikh's son, then you will see what happens,' he said in Marathi, in the video. Rajshree later also shared a picture of the FIR filed against the accused. She also claimed that MNS workers and supporters are targeting her due to her recent comments on the controversy of imposing the Marathi language on the local Marathi population.

Watch the video here:

Controversial statement by Rajshree More

Rajshree recently came into the limelight when she shared a video on her social media, in which she made a controversial statement about local Maharashtrians. She said in the video that instead of imposing Marathi on the people living in the state, local Marathi people should be taught to work hard. She also said that if the migrants leave the city, the condition of the local Marathi population of Mumbai will worsen. After this statement of hers, MNS workers of Versova lodged a complaint against her at the Oshiwara police station. After this, the social media birdie publicly apologised and deleted her controversial video.

