Mahesh Babu receives court notice for allegedly supporting Rs 34 lakh real estate fraud Though Mahesh Babu has not been officially named as an accused in the report, his high-profile involvement is now under intense scrutiny.

New Delhi:

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been embroiled in controversy due to his association with a Hyderabad-based real estate company. The Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has issued a notice to the actor in a fraud case involving Sai Surya Developers. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador of Sai Surya Developers. A Hyderabad-based doctor has filed a complaint, claiming that she lost Rs 34.8 lakh after investing in a non-existent layout promoted by the company. She said Mahesh Babu's endorsement made the scheme look trustworthy.

Though the actor has not been officially named as an accused in the report, his high-profile involvement is now under intense scrutiny. The consumer commission has asked Mahesh Babu, as well as the real estate firm and its owner, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, to appear for the hearing. The case has been adjourned to the seventh of next month. So far, Mahesh has not issued any statement in this matter.

ED had summoned Mahesh Babu in April

Earlier in April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Mahesh Babu for questioning in a money laundering case involving Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group. According to ED sources, Mahesh Babu had worked in promotional advertisements for real estate projects launched by the above-mentioned firms. The actor allegedly received a total payment of Rs 5.9 crore, of which Rs 3.4 crore was paid via cheque and Rs 2.5 crore in cash. It is the cash component of this transaction that came under the agency's scanner. Investigators also suspected that the cash payment may be linked to a broader money laundering network, prompting them to summon the actor for questioning. Mahesh Babu was asked to appear before the ED on April 28.

