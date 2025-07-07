Kantara: Chapter 1: Hombale Films released new poster on Rishab Shetty’s birthday | See Post Today is Rishab Shetty's 41st birthday. On this occasion, a new poster of his most-awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1 has been released. Rishab's explosive look can be seen in the poster.

The film Kantara, which created a stir in the year 2022, is one of the highest-grossing films to date. The prequel of this thriller movie, which got an 8.2 rating, is coming after three years. Although the film was already announced, but now Rishab Shetty's look has now been revealed. Moreover, the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been officially announced again today, on the occasion of Rishabh Shetty's 41st birthday. For the unversed, Rishab Shetty got real recognition in cinema with the film Kantara, in which he played the lead role along with directing it. Now he is coming with the prequel of Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

New poster of Kantara: Chapter 1 released on Rishabh's birthday

In November last year, Rishabh Shetty's poster from Kantara: Chapter 1 was released. The actor was seen in this poster, but from the backside. Now his front side look has come out in the new poster released by the makers on Monday. On Rishabh Shetty's birthday, a new poster of Kantara: Chapter 1 was released in which the actor is seen in a powerful avatar. With an axe in one hand and armour in the other, Rishabh is seen protecting himself from the spear and fighting amidst the blazing fire. Sharing this poster, the makers wrote, 'Where legends are born and the roar of wild animals resonates.'

The makers' post further said, 'Kantara is the prequel to the brilliant masterpiece that impressed millions. Wishing a divine and glorious birthday to Rishab Shetty, the power behind the legends. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic event.'

When will Kantara: Chapter 1 release?

You will have to wait for three more months to watch Kantara: Chapter 1. The film will hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. October 2, 2025. The story of the film will be based on the origin of the gods Panjurli and Guliga and the relationship between them.

