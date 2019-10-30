Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary declared Nach Baliye 9 winners?

Prince Narula, Yuvika CHaudhary win Nach Baliye 9 trophy

Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 which has been on-air since August in finally inching towards its end. While the finale episode is still to be aired, reports suggest that the shoot for finale episode has been done and we already have the winners. According to the leaked images that have been making rounds on the internet, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been declared the winners of Nach Baliye 9, while Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy secured the 1st runner up position.

Prince Narula who has been famous in the Indian reality show circuit rose to fame with winning MTV's Roadies X2, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss 9. Interestingly, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula found love on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The couple participated in the 9th season Bigg Boss and during the course of the show, they came close and took their relationship beyond the show. The couple finally tied the knot on October 12, 2018.

Earlier, Prince and Yuvika during the shoot of an episode announced that the couple announced that they will quit the show creating a panic situation among the audiences and the judges. It later turned out the couple pulled out a prank.

The finale episode of Nach Baliye 9 will have 5 jodis competing to get to the top position. The finalist includes Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic, and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation about the winners, and we will have for the finale episode which will be aired this weekend.