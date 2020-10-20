Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary contracted COVID19 before diagnosed with Dengue; actress confirms

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCENARULA Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary contracted COVID19 before diagnosed with Dengue

TV couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were been undergoing treatment for dengue in Punjab and they had shared pictures from the hospital to tell their fans that they are recovering. On their second wedding anniversary, they shared pictures cutting the cake while wearing masks. However, even before they were diagnosed with dengue, the couple had contracted COVID19 but they stayed tight-lipped about it. Yuvika has now come out in the open about it and shared that COVID19 decreased their immunity because of which they had to suffer from dengue.

Speaking to ETimes, Yuvika Chaudhary said, "Yes, we had COVID-19 last month." Immunity levels must have dropped during COVID-19 which made them susceptible to other infections and led to the onset of dengue.” Yuvika further added, “I pray no one should go through this."

Adding on, Prince Narula said, "Look, COVID-19 did not give us too much trouble. We were totally asymptomatic. Now, we didn't want to put that we are fine in many ways because some people read actors, or for that matter, anybody else, on social media, and blindly start following what they read. Bodies are different, individual cases are therefore different. We isolated ourselves for 21 days and then twice tested to make sure that we are negative before going out- but then, dengue struck."

Earlier, Prince had shared a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen hugging his wife Yuvika. The Roadies fame actor also urged everyone to stay safe. "We will be fine soon @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji . We all are suffering from viral.And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana ( It's very painiful. Kindly please wear mask and do not eat outside food)," he wrote.

Prince and Yuvika tied the knot in 2018. They fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss.

