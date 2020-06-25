Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCE NARULA Prince Narula shares romantic photos with wife Yuvika Chaudhary

Bigg Boss 9 winner and Roadies Gang Leader Prince Narula keeps fans entertained with mushy photos and hilarious TikTok videos with wife Yuvika Chaudhary. The duo is one of the most loved couples on television and also won Nach Baliye 9 with their sizzling chemistry. Recently, Prince took to Instagram to share a couple of romantic photos with his beautiful wife Yuvika and broke the internet. The actor captioned the post: "Happy happy wifeeee husbandddd #loveyou #loveislove #loveforever @yuvikachaudhary."

While the photos earned them many compliments from the fans, Yuvika wan't happy about it. She expressed her displeasure about Prince sharing the photos before her on Instagram even when she clicks them. She commented, "Photos Mai click karti hu always n u take frm my phone n put all the pictures that’s not dn I don’t hv pic to put grrrrrrr #husbandlove #life #thankyougodforeverything."

Many fans and TV celebs reacted to the photos. Vikas Guppta dropped haert emojis while Asish Bhatia wrote, "Nazar na lag jaaye twanu." A fan wrote, "Both of u looking awesome bhaiii."\

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCE NARULA Prince Narula shares romantic photos with wife Yuvika Chaudhary but she isn't happy about it

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met when they entered the Bigg Boss 9 house. While the Roadies fame actor used to flirt with Yuvika all the time, they decided to give each other a chance only when they were out of the controversial house. In 2018, the couple decided to tie the knot on October 12. The duo got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding.

Keeping up with his winning streak, Prince Narula lifted the Nach Baliuye 9 trophy last year with Yuvika. Earlier he has been the winner of Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage