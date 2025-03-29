Pooja Banerjee announces second pregnancy with stunning maternity photoshoot | See Post TV actor Pooja Banerjee announced her second pregnancy with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. The actor has a daughter named Sana.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee on Friday, announced her second pregnancy with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. She shared a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram. It is significant to note that the TV actor welcomed her first child, daughter Sana in 2022. The announcement has sent a positive vibe in the Indian TV industry as wishes have been pouring in

Pooja Banerjee's maternity photoshoot

Pooja shared the pictures with a caption, that reads, 'Sana is going to be a BIG SISTER soon.' The actor can be seen wearing a metallic-coloured silver gown in the photoshoot. The post has garnered over 30 thousand likes and over 200 comments. The actor received congratulatory messages from her family, fans and TV industry friends.

Social media reacts

Replying to the post, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame actor Niti Taylor commented, 'O my god congratulations.' Kyuki Saans Bhi Kabi Bahu This actor Tuhina Vohra commented, 'How wonderful... God bless Pooja'. The actor's fans have also been wishing the actor for the much-awaited arrival of her second child.

Pooja Banerjee's personal life

Pooja got married to Sandeep Sejwal, a businessman on February 28, 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Sana on March 12, 2022.

Pooja Banerjee's work front

Pooja was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The Sony TV show features Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai in lead roles. For those who don't know it was a spin-off of the second season of Ektaa Kapoor's show that features Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay which had Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez in lead roles. Pooja had started her TV journey with MTV Roadies.

