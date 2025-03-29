Exclusive: Sikandar is inspired by Salman Khan's real-life generosities? Here's what the superstar said Salman Khan has finally reacted to one of the biggest theories related to his film. Is Sikandar inspired by him? Read further to know the truth.

Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar is gearing up for its release. The Bollywood movie that also features Rashmika Mandanna and Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj is releasing on the occasion of Eid. Hence, Salman, who is known for Eid releases has once again set the tone for the festival. The celebrations have already begun as the actor is actively promoting his film. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the Bollywood superstar spoke about his character in Sikandar and amid all this, Salman has finally reacted to one of the biggest theories related to his film.

Is Sikandar inspired by Salman Khan?

Those who have watched the trailer of Sikandar must be aware that the film is based on a Philanthropist named Sikandar, who travels from Rajkot to Mumbai on the path of his good deeds. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also known for his larger-than-life heart that helps people. From his registered charitable trust, Being Human to helping industry people in crisis, the superstar has earned his name for more reasons than one. Hence, fans have a theory that Sikandar's character might be inspired by Salman.

However, during his conversation with India TV's Rajesh Kumar, the superstar was asked about the same. On this Salman was quick to say that Sikandar's character is not at all inspired by him. The film was written by AR Murugadoss and the filmmaker brought the story of Sajid Nadiadwala, who is a close aide of the actor. 'That's how I came to know about this film and its story. I love the script and when Sajid asked when can we do this, I told him whenever Murugadoss wants to.'

Sikandar is Salman's Eidi from his fans

Salman also made it clear in the interview that this film is not an Eidi (Eid gift) for his fans but he expects fans to watch the film and give an Eidi to him. 'People are saying that I am giving Eidi to my fans. But it is the opposite. They will give me Eidi after watching my film,' the actor said.

About the film

Sikandar is written and directed by Ghajini fame filmmaker AR Murugadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi. On the other hand, Sathyaraj will be seen in the role of a villain in this film. Sikandar is releasing on March 30 in theatres.

