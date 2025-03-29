Remember Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter from 1999's Dil Kya Kare? Here's what she looks like now 26 years ago, this child artist who played Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter in the film Dil Kay Kare, is beating adults in fashion. Know who played Ajay's daughter in the 1999 film, here.

There have been several child artists in Bollywood who distanced themselves from films after growing up. Although most of them also chose to become actors, only a few were successful. There are many child stars including Sana Saeed of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Ahsaas Channa of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna fame, who grew up but did not get success in films. There was another child artist of this era, who lived a glamorous life away from the film world. We are talking about Akshita Garud, who played the role of a little girl in Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Mahima Chaudhary's starrer 1999 film, Dil Kya Kare.

Ajay Kajol's daughter from Dil Kya Kare is a grown-up now

Akshita played the role of a girl named Neha Kishore in the film. Akshita played the role of Ajay and Kajol's biological and Mahima's adopted daughter in the 1999 film Dil Kya Kare. In 2002, Akshita was also seen in Mithun's film Marshal. After films, Akshita played the role of Roshni Mehra in the famous TV show Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2003). She worked on screen for a short time and impressed people with her acting, but later disappeared from the entertainment industry.

Where is Akshita Garud now?

According to reports, Akshita left acting and entered the corporate world and joined the marketing field outside India. She has worked as an accessories associate branch manager at Reebok and Adidas. According to Akshita's Insta bio, she is a visual and art director and has no match in terms of fashion. Akshita is a fashionista and her pictures show how fashionable and luxurious her life is.

About the film

Dil Kya Kare is based on Neha, a cute youngster that Anand and Kavita adopted and are devoted parents to. Kavita appoints a charming young lady to look after Neha. However, when it is discovered that the woman is actually Neha's biological mother, her entire world is turned upside down. The film was appreciated by critics for its bold and pivotal takes. However, the film was unable to earn big at the box office.

