Box Office Report: L2: Empuraan fails to create magic, Chhaava, The Diplomat continue their slow run There has been a big drop in the collection of L2: Empuraan. At the same time, Chhaava's excellent performance continues. Let's know how each film did business at the ticket window on Friday.

Currently three films Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan', Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' and John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' are running in theatres. However, out of these films, only Chhaava's performance is significant. Mohanlal and John Abraham's films have not lived up to the expectations. Let's know how these films performed on Friday and what is their total earnings so far.

'L2: Empuraan' is unable to do wonders at the box office

The much-awaited film 'L2: Empuraan' had a decent start at the box office on its first day, but on the second day, the film collapsed badly. On Friday, there was a 45 per cent drop in the film's collection. The film's collection on the second day was Rs 11.75 crore. This film is receiving mixed response from the audience. At present, the total earnings of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have reached Rs 33.25 crore, but the film will have to perform better in the coming days, otherwise, the film will be in danger of failing at the box office.

'Chhaava's hold remains at the box office

'Chhaava' is maintaining its stronghold at the box office. It is continuously winning the hearts of the audience. Even in the sixth week, this film did a great business of Rs 16.3 crore. On the 43rd day, the film earned Rs 1 crore 15 lakh, which is proof of its popularity. The story and brilliant performance of 'Chhaava' have made it a blockbuster among the audience. So far, the total earnings of the film have reached Rs 590.3 crore in India. This figure can soon cross 600 crore. This film seems ready to play a long innings at the box office.

'The Diplomat' continues its slow run

The pace of 'The Diplomat' may be slow, but the film is still running in theatres due to its strong story and excellent acting of the stars. On the 15th day, the film collected Rs 75 lakh, with which its total earnings have now reached Rs 28.85 crore. Although the film did not prove to be a big hit in terms of earnings, it is getting positive response from the audience.

