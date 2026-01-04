Combat 'Love Jihad' through family dialogue, women's empowerment and societal vigilance: Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat praised women as protectors of faith, culture, and societal balance, upholding families via nurturing, compassion, and discipline. He highlighted their role in extending family-rooted identity to society and nation.

Bhopal:

At a women-focused event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), chief Mohan Bhagwat urged families to foster open communication to thwart 'Love Jihad'- a term right-wing groups use for alleged ploys by Muslim men to convert Hindu women via relationships. Speaking at the 'Stri Shakti Samvad' in Madhya Bharat on Saturday (January 3), he outlined a three-tier strategy starting at home, emphasising women's pivotal role in preserving culture, family, and national ethos amid rising social challenges.

Pinpointing family breakdown as 'Love Jihad' root cause

Bhagwat zeroed in on the erosion of household dialogue as a primary enabler of 'Love Jihad,' questioning how strangers can sway daughters without strong familial bonds. "Families must introspect why a girl falls for an outsider's influence," he remarked, per an RSS release.

He advocated proactive measures at three levels: relentless parent-child conversations, equipping girls with self-awareness and defense skills, and zero-tolerance community action against perpetrators. Social groups, he added, must stay vigilant, rallying collective responses to forge lasting solutions. This call reframes the contentious issue as a domestic and societal failing, not just isolated crimes.

Championing women's central role in society and nation

Bhagwat hailed women as guardians of religion, culture, and social harmony, crediting them for family stability through caregiving, empathy, and order. They bridge "self-identity" from homes to the broader nation, he noted, forming nearly half the population ripe for expanded roles.

Dismissing outdated notions of confining women for "security," he pushed for their ideological awakening, empowerment, and active involvement in family, social, and national spheres. Progress demands equal enlightenment for men and women, he stressed.

Broader wisdom: Mental health, expectations and India's rise

Turning to mental well-being, Bhagwat warned against isolation in families, advising realistic goals over pressured success. "A meaningful life trumps mere achievements," he said, urging support to prevent emotional distress. Optimistically, he declared India shedding "mental slavery," positioning it as a global beacon. With the world watching expectantly, women's greater participation in nation-building is non-negotiable.