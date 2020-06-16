Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Pavitra Rishta actress Prarthana Behere reveals Ankita Lokhande's reaction after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sent shockwaves amongst his fans and the Hindi film industry. No suicide note has been found but it is said that he was suffering from depression from the past six months. As soon as the news of his death came into limelight, many started to scroll down the social media profile of his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande to look at how she reacted on the devastating news. But there was no news from her which is quite understandable thinking about the loss. Well now, another actress from the show Prarthana Behere, who was seen playing the role of Ankita's sister in the show has opened up about how shattered Ankita is after hearing the news of her former partner's death and is crying inconsolably.

Talking to TOI in an interview, Prarthana said, "The messages started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and I saw very late. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I asked him if even I should come along because he was our friend yaar."

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ankita and Sushant in Pavitra Rishta

She continued, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral."

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ankita Lokhande reaches Sushant Singh Rajput's residence with Sandeep Singh

Prarthana revealed that she was extremely close to Sushant but they lost contact after he left Pavitra Rishta and moved to Bollywood. She said that they even lost touch after the two of them broke up since she felt awkward and wanted to give them their personal space. She said, "Sushant was like that he needed his space. I had told him I totally understand your mindset so I gave him that space. But I had told him whenever you need me I am always there. Then later he started doing so well in Bollywood and his friend's circle changed and his lifestyle changed. He started working in big films and we lost touch. But yes it is heartbreaking."

She said that the actor was an inspiration for her and she wanted to be like him. They began their careers together and he would always appreciate her for her work. Sad but true that Prarthana will no longer be able to express her feelings now that the actor is gone!

For the unversed, Sushant and Ankita became friends on the sets of their show and later fell in love. Their on-screen and offscreen chemistry was much-loved by the fans who always wanted them to get married. However, the two called it quits after dating each other for almost six years in the year 2016. They never spoke about their breakup. However, back then, Sushant in a tweet mentioned that "neither she was an alcoholic nor am a womaniser". This was aimed at putting a full stop to the rumours regarding their separation.

Sushant's mortal remains were put to rest by his father KK Singh and his close family members and friends. Some industry counterparts like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda, and others were also present at him cremation ceremony.

