Paras Chhabra thanks fans for birthday wishes, visits old age home in Haridwar 

Bigg Boss 13 fame and actor Paras Chhabra turned a year old on July 11. The actor is overwhelmed to see all the love poured on him by his fans, friends and folllowers. Not just this, his fans even trended 'HBD Paras' on Twitter. His close friend Mahira Sharma dropped videos of ringing in his birthday along with other friends. Thanking them, Paras took to his Instagram handle and shared a note for his army. He wrote, "Thank you #parasarmy for the wishes and trend on twitter… You guys surprise me everytime with your love… i am overwhelmed #happybirthday #paraschhabra."

To celebrate the special occasion, Paran visited an old age home. He was in Haridwar. Talking about it, the actor said, “With 31, it will be a new chapter of my life, so abhi tak jitney paap kiye hain, saare dhoye hai ganga mein doobki laga ke. We celebrated my birthday in an old age home, took gifts for them and got some blessings."

"The idea was to get some positive vibes with the evening aarti. I am not the partying type though people say I look like someone who loves clubbing and partying. I look like the devil but I am not. Sometimes, I wish I was. In fact, so many people look at me and my body and say, ‘How come you are a punjabi and don’t eat chicken?’ I tell them I am a vegetarian. People judge others by how they look.” HT quoted Paras as saying.

On the professional front, Paras started his journey in 2012 with dating reality show Splitsvilla. Later in 2019, Paras participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. He emerged as a finalist and decided to walk out, opting for the cash prize of 10 lakhs. The actor has done shows like Badho Bahu, Aarambh - Kahani Devsena Ki, Kaleerein, Karn Sangini, Vighnaharta Ganesha and Aghori among others.

