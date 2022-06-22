Naagin 6: After quitting Kumkum Bhagya THIS actor joins Tejasswi Prakash's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWI PRAKASH Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's show has new entry

Naagin 6 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their audience entertained. From introducing VFX to the addition of a new and refreshing cast. The latest actor to join Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama is Kumkum Bhagya fame Vishal Solanki. The actor is currently seen in Parineetii. He will be joining the show as RPS ( Rajesh Pratap Singh) alongside Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal. "I'm excited to join the popular show as one of the protagonists. I will be introduced as a new character Rajesh Pratap Singh. It will be a parallel lead role and I will be seen as protector and rescuer of Naagin (Tejasswi Prakash). I will help her to in her revenge," he says.

The actor who was also seen in Kumkum Bhagya feels his hardwork and dedication helped him to get the opportunity to be part of mega show 'Naagin'.

He adds: "It is always a treat to work in Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am's show. While I was already shooting for her other show 'Parineetii', the casting head of her production house Balaji Telefilms, Sailesh Mehta loved my work so much. He insisted my name for 'Naagin'. And the team agreed and cast me. I feel it's all my hard work and dedication that helped me to get the opportunity."

On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor gave a glimpse of the entry of Naagin 6's latest mythical character Yeti. Posting a video she wrote, "Vfx on tv budgets but not bad the yeti fought nagin n we loved it."

For the unversed, previously Naagin 6 has witnessed the entry of Zeeshan Khan as nevla (shape-shifting mongoose).

