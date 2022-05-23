Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's wedding on cards? Actor says Naagin 6 star delaying it; know why

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash swooned fans with their chemistry on Bigg Boss 15. The couple met each on the sets of Salman Khan hosted reality show and instantly fell for each other. Ever since they acknowledged their relationship, fans have been waiting to hear wedding news from them. Recently, popular TV actor Karan Kundrra opened up on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash and shared that the latter is the one who is delaying their wedding as she is too busy. He also said that their parents often meet with each other.

Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved couples post their stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Their fans call them TejRan and the duo keep posting their reels on social media. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi attended a party and shared adorable pictures on social media. In one of the pictures, Karan was seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi's cheek, while in another Tejasswi hugs Karan from the back.

During a media interview, Karan said that they don't hide anything and go with natural progression.

"When it comes to marriage, 'Madam ke pass time kahan hai' (Madam Tejasswi has no time," Karan said, adding that Tejasswi keeps blaming him in her interviews for the delay and now he is doing the same.

In another interview to media he also shared that they both were destined to meet on 'Bigg Boss 15' and that was the reason both agreed to do the show together despite the fact they were being approached for years.

While the actor's chemistry with actress Tejasswi Prajash is getting all the love from his fans, he is also getting attention as a host on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

Recently, he also got appreciation from Ektaa R Kapoor for his performance as a jailor in her show 'Lock Upp'.

The actor is also doing a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda and he recently made an appearance on 'Khatra Khatra' show with Jacqueline Fernandez.

--with IANS inputs