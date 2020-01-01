Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma raises heat in red swimsuit. Her vacation photos break the internet

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma raises heat in red swimsuit. Her vacation photos break the internet

The Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma grabbed many eyeballs when she posted pictures saying, “Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals.”

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2020 19:32 IST
Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma raises heat in red swimsuit
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma raises heat in red swimsuit

TV actress Nia Sharma has once again broken the internet with her sizzling bikini photos. The actress bid goodbye to 2019 in the most amazing way with her family on a vacation. The actress kept her fans updated with her photos from the holiday and set the temperature soaring when she shared pictures in red hot bikini. On New Year’s Eve, the Naagin 4 actress grabbed many eyeballs when she posted pictures saying, “Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals.”

Just when she set for a journey with her brother and mother to ring in 2020, Nia has been on a photo-sharing spree. From photos from the road to her beachside abode, the actress is making her fans excited about everything she has been sharing. Soon after she shared the bikini pictures, fans flooded the internet with compliments about her drool worthy bod as well as her fitness. Other TV celebs also dropped comments on Nia’s post. Her BFF Reyhna wrote, “Bus ek hi cheez...Bahut hard bahut hard.” Her Naagin 4 co-actress Jasmin Bhasin dropped fire emojis and actress Amrin wrote, Ufff !! You hotness” Check out the photos here-

India Tv - tv actress nia sharma bikini photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

TV actress Nia Sharma grabbed many eyeballs in her latest photos

India Tv - tv actress nia sharma bikini photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Nia Sharma donned a red hot bikini during her New Year vacation with family

India Tv - tv actress nia sharma bikini photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Many TV celebs complimented Nia Sharma on her hot photos

The colour red appears to be Nia Sharma’s favorite as earlier she shared videos and photos from the shoot in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a red outfit.

View this post on Instagram

When you get to the Stairs, Step your game up!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Currently, Nia Sharma is seen in supernatural TV show Naagin 4 as Brinda. The actress is seen playing the role of a ichhadhari naagin and is much admired by the fans. The show also stars Jasmin Bhasin and Vijenda Kumeria.

 

Also read:

Nia Sharma's sizzling photos in plain white prove she is ultimate style goddess. Pics inside

Trolls call Nia Sharma ‘ugly’, actress shuts them down like a Boss Lady

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Ent Year Ender 2019
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News