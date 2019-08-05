Nia Sharma's sizzling photos in plain white prove she is ultimate style goddess. Pics inside

Nia Sharma's latest photos

Nia Sharma has started shooting for Jamai Raja 2. The actress is in Puducherry along with her co-star Ravi Dubey for the shooting of the sequel to Zee TV's show. Nia took to Instagram to make an announcement about Jamai Raja's sequel. Sharing a photo of herself with leading man, she wrote, ''Day 1 ... Here we gooooo again!!!!''. However, this time, the show won't go on air but will be streaming on Zee5.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey

The actors will be shooting in the picturesque town which was once a French colony. The Puducherry leg of shoot will be from 3 August to 13 August. Besides Nia, Ravi has landed in the town with his darling wife Sargun. Achint Kaur is also in Puducherry and just like Nia and others, she can't stop sharing photos from the lovely location.

Well, from the very first day Nia has landed in Puducherry, the actress has been on photo-sharing spree. However, one thing that is common in most of her photos is 'white'. Yes, Nia can be seen sporting white more than any other colour and we have to say, she looks no less than a diva. Seven different outfits and all white, it seems the actress is in love with this colour. Just like the fresh vibes of Puducherry, white looks absolutely soothing on Nia.

You can take a leaf out of Nia's look for your next party or casual outing. From beachside look and lunch date avatar to boss lady and sporty look, Nia yet again proves that she is the epitome of style. Check out all her pictures.

For unversed, Jamai Raja starring Nia, Ravi and Achint Kaur, which aired in 2014 had a successful run of three years. Produced by Ashvini Yardi and Akshay Kumar's banner Grazing Goat and co-produced by Meenakshi Sagar, the show was about Siddharth (Ravi) who tries to bridge the gap between his wife Roshni (Nia) and mother-in-law Durga Devi (Achint). However, Jamai Raja 2 will be produced by Yardi's new production house, Viniyard Films.

You can imagine the popularity of Jamai Raja from the fact that the show was dubbed in multiple foreign languages and even telecast in South Africa and Indonesia.