Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Moose Jattana evicted from Bigg Boss OTT

Whether it's love or friendships, fights or heartbreaks, eliminations and nominations, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house is full of everything. On Sunday, Moose Jattana aka Muskan Jattana has been eliminated from the house. Neha Bhasin and Moose were the bottom two contestants on the show. As contestants had to cut the wires of the housemates they want to save this week, the social media influencer got the least number of votes, as a result, she had to exit.

Two contestants voted for Neha, while two contestants went for Moose Jattana. Then Raqesh Bapat had to decide who he would like to save. He eventually saved Neha. As a result, Moose was eliminated in today's episode.

Meanwhile, 'Sunday Ka Vaar' started with the contestants celebrating 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and performing a dance number on 'Deva Shree Ganesha Deva'. The contestants were dressed in traditional attire as they welcomed Bappa.

This week the entire house was nominated by Bigg Boss. While contestants got a chance to win the ticket to the finale, following Pratik Sehajpal’s cheating, the task was called off.

Moose, who is known for her unique videos and images on socio-political issues and pop-culture themes, recently opened up about her sexuality on the show. In her conversation with Pratik, Moose said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." She also confessed that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship and bond with her. Moose is a popular face on Instagram and TikTok.