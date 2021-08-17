Mom's advice to Karan Johar: Watch what you say on Big Boss OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar

Host Karan Johar got a sound piece of advice from none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar, before he signed up for ‘Bigg Boss OTT. When Karan was approached for the show, he was shocked, but his mom was speechless. She was just not sure whether her son, who had witnessed some heavy social media bashing during the first pandemic wave lockdown, should at all take up the project that is ruled only by public opinion, and only that alone, as celebrities lay themselves bare to be judged.

Hiroo decided to take matters into her own hands and lend some advice. Karan's mother asked him to be careful of whatever he is going to say in the show. Hiroo told Karan: "Watch what you say, who you say it to and when you say it."

Now that's some good advice. But do you think Karan will manage to live up to his mom's expectations? Well, only time will tell! Till then watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, this is the first time Karan is hosting a season of 'Bigg Boss', which streams on Voot. Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

Recently, the filmmakersaid he would have made headlines courtesy his love for fashion if he was a contestant on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. The filmmaker revealed that he would have always upped his own game in fashion if he was on the show which airs 24x7.

"If I were one of the contestants, I'd always be overdressed, even while sleeping, and remain in the headlines," Karan said.

