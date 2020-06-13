Mohena Kumari tests COVID-19 positive for second time but back home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MOHENAKUMARI Mohena Kumari tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh has returned home from the hospital but she will be in isolation at home as she is still COVID-19 positive. The actress took to Instagram stories to pen a long note regarding her health status. Mohena informed that she and the rest of her family members are still COVID 19 positive and will be living in isolation at home.

"Hi everyone ! I'm back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and n the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again," shared Mohena.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Her husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand's tourism minister, and mother-in-law are also COVID 19 positive.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that it began with her mother-in-law getting a fever.

"At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That's about it," Mohena told Hindustan Times.

Mohena said that they had mild symptoms and that's probably the only reason nobody realised. Except, her brother-in-law, all the family members are infected. "I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people," Mohena added.

